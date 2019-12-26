Amid Safety Worries, GoAir Promises To Change Faulty Engines By January 31

A GoAir flight with 132 passengers returned to Guwahati just a little over 10 minutes after take-off.

After a series of engine-related malfunctions on its fleet of Airbus A-320 NEO jetliners, GoAir has stated that it will replace all potentially defective Pratt & Whitney 1100 series engines on its fleet by January 31.

''In view of the recent events, GoAir will abide and comply with the directives of DGCA (Directorate General of Civil Aviation) and complete the modifications of Pratt & Whitney engines before 31st January 2020," the airline said.

On Monday, a GoAir A-320 NEO on a flight between Guwahati and Kolkata with 132 passengers on board had to return to Guwahati after one of its engines stalled and a passenger reported seeing a fire in the engine tailpipe. This was the second such incident involving the airline in as many days. On Sunday, a Chandigarh-bound aircraft from Mumbai returned due to a technical snag.

There have been nine incidents involving unmodified variants of the Pratt & Whitney 1100 series engine operated by GoAir and IndiGo, the country's largest airline, since November 26. The DGCA, the aviation watchdog, has been conducting frequent safety audits and has directed Indian operators to either have these engines replaced by the end of January or face the prospect of the aircraft being grounded.

Air India and Vistara's A-320 NEOs are equipped with the CFM LEAP-1A engine which have reported far fewer technical glitches and continue to operate without operating restrictions. Both Pratt & Whitney and CFM promise a 15 per cent improvement in fuel efficiency along with a significant reduction in emissions over older engine types powering A-320s around the world.