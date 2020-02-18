Goa Beaches To Soon Have Special Zones For Drinking Alcohol: Minister

In January 2019, the Goa cabinet had passed a law banning consumption of alcohol in public places

More than a year after banning consumption of alcohol on Goa's beaches, state Tourism Minister Manohar Ajgaonkar on Tuesday said, that special zones would be created on the state's popular beaches for picnics and liquor drinking.

Speaking at a press conference in Panaji on Tuesday, Mr Ajgaonkar also said that those drinking outside the special zones on beaches -- which would be created soon -- would be fined Rs 5,000.

"When implementing the ban on drinking we want to create a special zone for picnics. A lot of local groups want to have picnics along the beach and we have decided to keep spots along the beach side -- one or two at each beach where those who want to go can go and drink -- a picnic zone," Mr Ajgaonkar said.

"Police head constables have been given powers, wardens will be there too as well as supervisors, who will have the power to fine people drinking alcohol outside these designated zones," the Tourism Minister also said.

In January 2019, the Goa cabinet had passed a law banning consumption of alcohol in public places and assured a crackdown on 'boozing' on beaches and other tourist sites in the coastal state, which attracts nearly eight million tourists every year.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)