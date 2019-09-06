Goa Swimming Coach, Charged With Student's Rape, Arrested

Surajit Ganguly had been missing since the girl'd father filed a complaint against him.

The head coach of Goa's state swimming team, sacked after a video of him sexually abusing a teenage swimmer sent shockwaves on social media, has been arrested, the police said today.

Surajit Ganguly, was arrested in Delhi, a day after he was charged with rape, Superintendent of Police (North) Utkrisht Prasoon told news agency PTI.

Surajit Ganguly had been missing since the swimmer's father filed a police complaint against him. The police said that he had been travelling to different places to avoid arrest.

The coach, who is from West Bengal, sexually abused a student who had been training with him since she was 10 in Goa. "He would touch me, threaten me. Don't tell your parents. You have a future. He would come to my house. He would misbehave in the pool. I want help," the girl, also from Bengal, said. The medal-winning swimmer is back home in Bengal

The case has sparked massive outrage. Union Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju had promise stringent action against him.

The Goa Swimming Association confirmed that Surajit Ganguly's contract has been terminated. "...we terminated Surajit's contract immediately after watching the video. Both the girl and coach are from Bengal," GSA Secretary Syed Abdul Majid told news agency PTI on Friday.

Surajit Ganguly has been sacked and barred from any job in the government.

Surajit Ganguly was a national swimmer himself. He had a full-time railways job and would train students at a pool in Bengal.

(With inputs from PTI)

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.