Will Ensure Swimming Coach Never Gets A Job: Minister On Molestation Case

Union Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju has stepped in and promised stringent action against a Goa-based swimming coach who is accused of molesting a minor girl. The coach was sacked after a video of the alleged incident was shared on social media.

"A stringent action will be taken through Sports Authority. Firstly, it's a heinous crime of serious nature so I'll urge the Police to take stringent penal action against the coach urgently," he tweeted.

The minister also asked the Swimming Federation of India to ensure that the coach is not employed anywhere in the country.

I've taken a strong view of the incident. The Goa Swimming Association has terminated the contract of coach Surajit Ganguly. I'm asking the Swimming Federation of India to ensure that this coach is not employed anywhere in India. This applies to all Federations & disciplines. https://t.co/q6H1ixZVsi - Kiren Rijiju (@KirenRijiju) September 5, 2019

Surajit Ganguly, a coach employed with the Goa Swimming Association (GSA), was sacked after a video of him molesting a minor girl surfaced on social media.

The Goa Swimming Association confirmed that Ganguly's contract has been terminated.

"...we terminated Surajit''s contract immediately after watching the video. Both the girl and coach are from Bengal," GSA Secretary Syed Abdul Majid was quoted as saying by news agency PTI.

Surajit Ganguly was appointed by the GSA about two and a half years ago for its Mapusa facility, PTI reported.

"We had appointed him because he had a good track record as a coach. There have been no prior complaints against him," he added.

According to a media report, Surajit Ghosh had won 12 medals in international swimming competitions. He won his first medal at the Asian Swimming Championships in Hong Kong in 1984.

