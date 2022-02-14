'Moment To Bring Change': AAP's Goa Chief Minister Candidate Amit Palekar

Goa Elections: Voting began at 7 am will conclude at 6 pm in elections in Goa.

Aam Aadmi Party's Goa Chief Minister candidate Amit Palekar cast his vote in the Goa Assembly elections on Monday and said that this is the moment to bring a change.

He was accompanied by his mother.

Confident of bringing about a change, Mr Palekar said, "People are voting enthusiastically to defeat corruption, we will witness a sea-change. Let's wait for March 10 results."

Meanwhile, Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant who is contesting State Assembly elections from the Sanquelim constituency expressed confidence that Bharatiya Janata Party will again form the government in Goa with the majority.

"I have cast my vote. I appeal to the public to come out in huge numbers to vote. BJP government's work is in front of everyone. Utpal Parrikar (independent) and Michael Lobo (Congress) won't win as BJP is coming with a majority," the chief minister told media persons.

The polling for 40 assembly seats in Goa began at 7 am and will end at 6 pm today. A total of 301 candidates from different political parties are in the electoral fray in Goa.

The incumbent Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is challenged by Congress, Trinamool Congress, and Aam Admi Party (AAP) in a multi-cornered electoral contest in Goa.

The counting of votes in Goa will take place on March 10.