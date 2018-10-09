Goa Lawmaker's Car Set On Fire After Son Injures One In Accident

A video clip surfaced showing the car, which is registered in the name of the Goa MLA, being set on fire by a mob.

All India | | Updated: October 09, 2018 06:28 IST
Glenn Ticlo's was torched by villagers along the Goa-Belgaum highway.

Panaji: 

A BMW car of a Goa BJP MLA was torched by villagers along the Goa-Belgaum highway, around 50 km from the inter-state border in Karnataka, late yesterday evening after his son who was driving the car met with an accident injuring a local person.

THe MLA, Glenn Ticlo, confirmed the accident to IANS.

"We are right now completing police formalities in Belgaum. Kyle (his son) is fine," Mr Ticlo said. 

A video clip surfaced showing the car, which is registered in the name of the Goa MLA, being set on fire by a mob. 

The clip also shows policemen chasing crowds of stone-throwers.

