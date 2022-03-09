Trinamool's Goa Ally Tells NDTV 'In Talks With BJP, Congress'

New Delhi: Trinamool's Goa ally to NDTV: "Problems with Pramod Sawant are in the past, in talks with BJP and Congress"PromotedListen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.comAlso ReadBengal BJP MLAs Suspended From Budget Session For Disrupting Governor SpeechGujarat Presented "Copy-Paste Budget Like Previous Years": Congress LeaderAAP Guards Goa Candidates After Congress Moved Its Own To Resort: SourcesFollow our special coverage of Elections 2022 and get fastest Results on March 10 on ndtv.com/electionsWatch Live News:Follow Us:Goa ElectionsMaharashtrawadi Gomantak PartyTrinamool Congress