Goa Chief Minister Stops Convoy, Rushes Road Accident Victim To Hospital

Chief Minister Pramod Sawant was on his way to meet sugarcane farmers in Ponda

Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant today played Good Samaritan by attending to an accident victim who was lying on the road at Khandepar near Ponda town, 35 km from the city, an official said.

Mr Sawant instructed his driver to stop the carcade when he saw that a man on the lying along the roadside after the accident, the official from Chief Minister's Office said.

The man, who had been riding a two-wheeler, was lying in a pool of blood, he said.

On the Chief Minister's orders, one of the escort vehicles rushed the injured man to a state-run hospital in Ponda town, he added.

Interestingly, Mr Sawant is also a medical practitioner. The Chief Minister was on his way to meet sugarcane farmers in the area.