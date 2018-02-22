Manohar Parrikar Presents Goa Budget Hours After Leaving Mumbai Hospital Manohar Parrikar, 62, was admitted to Lilavati Hospital on February 15 after he complained of food poisoning. Later, his office said he was being treatment for an illness related to the pancreas.

Share EMAIL PRINT Manohar Parikkar was admitted to hospital on February 15 after he complained of food poisoning. (File) New Delhi/ Panaji: Manohar Parrikar, who has been unwell for days, presented the Goa Budget today, hours after he was discharged from a hospital in Mumbai.



The Chief Minister is likely to address a press conference too, after much speculation over his health. He was being treated at the Lilavati hospital for a pancreatic condition.



The 62-year-old was admitted to hospital on February 15 after he complained of food poisoning. Later, his office said he was being treatment for an illness related to the pancreas.



Sources say he has been asked to be careful about infection.



Parrikar has arrived in Goa. It is a good piece of news that he has been discharged," Deputy Speaker Michael Lobo told reporters in Panaji.



"Parrikar has so much will power that he has recovered, and if he thinks that he should table the budget, he will come and do it," he said in comments before Mr Parrikar arrived in the assembly.



