Goa Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar Admitted To Hospital

Mr Parrikar is not on life-support, said Agriculture Minister Vijai Sardesai.

Amid reports of his health condition worsening, Goa Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar has been admitted to the top government hospital for a gastrointestinal endoscopy procedure, the Chief Minister's Office (CMO) said in a statement, on Saturday.

"Honourable Chief Minister taken to Goa Medical College for upper GI endoscopy. His health condition continues to be stable. (He) will remain there under observation for around 48 hours," the statement said.

Mr Parrikar was diagnosed with advanced pancreatic cancer in February last year and has been in and out of hospitals in Goa, Mumbai, Delhi and New York since.

Over the last 48 hours, there have been unconfirmed reports about the former Defence Minister's health deteriorating. But Agriculture Minister Vijai Sardesai, after meeting Mr Parrikar on Saturday, said the Chief Minister is not on life-support, as speculated in some media reports.