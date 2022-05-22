3 Killed, 1 Injured As Car Rams Into Tree In Goa

Goa: The fourth occupant of the car sustained major injuries. (Representational)

Three youths died in a car accident in Mapusa in North Goa on early Sunday morning.

The incident took place at Kucheli in Mapusa around 4 am on Sunday when the car rammed a roadside tree.

According to Paresh Naik, police inspector Mapusa north goa, three youths from Belgaum identified as Nayar Angolkar (28), Rohan Gadag (26) and Sunny Anvekar (31) died on the spot.

The fourth occupant of the car Vishal Karekar (27) sustained major injuries. He was shifted to Goa Medical College.

Further details are awaited.