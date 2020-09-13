42 Tourists Arrested For Gambling After Raid In Goa Hotel: Police

The accused were caught gambling on the fifth floor of the hotel, police said (Representational)

Goa Police have arrested 42 tourists after a raid on a gambling den at Calangute beach village near Panaji, an official said on Sunday.

Cash worth Rs 10 lakh, 57 mobile phones and other material were seized following the raid conducted in a hotel near the Calangute beach in North Goa district around Saturday midnight, a police spokesman said.

The accused, all tourists from Gujarat, Maharashtra and New Delhi, were caught gambling on the fifth floor of the hotel, he said.

All the accused have been booked under provisions of the Goa, Daman and Diu Public Gambling Act, he said.

The official said they will write a letter to the state tourism department to seek suspension of the hotel's licence.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)