'Go To Pakistan Border, Won't Give Land In South Mumbai': Nitin Gadkari Tells Navy

The outburst of Mr Gadkari, who has Shipping and Water Resources among his portfolio bouquet, came after the Navy refused permission for a jetty to launch seaplane services and a floatel on grounds of security. Citing the Navy's decision, the Bombay high court also turned down the operator's appeal.
The Navy, Mr Gadkari said in his address, "came to me seeking a plot of land... I will not give them even an inch of land, please don't come again... Everyone wants to build quarters and flats on south Mumbai's prime land. We do respect you (Navy), but you should go to the Pakistan border and do patrolling."
Everybody, he said, wants to build quarters in south Mumbai's prime land, but only a few important, senior officials should live there.
Senior officers, including Western Naval Command chief Vice Admiral Girish Luthra, were present at the programme where Mr Gadkari was laying the foundation stone for an international Miami-style cruise terminal.
Mr Gadkari today said the government plans to bring 10,000 seaplanes into operation in the country over the next two years.