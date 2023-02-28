'Will Set Wrong Precedent': No Supreme Court Relief For Manish Sisodia

Manish Sisodia is under five-day CBI custody

The Supreme Court today told Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia to go to the high court if he wants to challenge his arrest by the CBI in the Delhi liquor policy case.

Mr Sisodia's lawyer Abhishek Singhvi said his arrest was illegal as his name was not in the CBI chargesheet and the CBI's allegation that he was not cooperating in the investigation was a weak excuse.

To this, Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud said, "Go to the high court. Our doors are open, but we are not ready to hear it at this stage."

"This will be a very bad precedent. You can't do this just because you're in Delhi," Justice PS Narasimha said, referring to Mr Sisodia's request to rule his arrest by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) as "illegal".

Earlier today when the matter came up for hearing in the Supreme Court, Mr Singhvi cited the court's judgment in the Vinod Dua case as the reason why Mr Sisodia should be given relief, after which the court posted the matter to 3.45 pm.

The Supreme Court in June 2021 cancelled a sedition case against journalist Vinod Dua over his criticism of the centre's handling of the COVID-19 pandemic. Mr Dua had come to the Supreme Court directly.

Later this evening, when the Supreme Court took up Mr Sisodia's request again, it said the Vinod Dua case has no relevance whatsoever with his case as the journalist's matter was about freedom of speech and expression while his case is about alleged corruption.