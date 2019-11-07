Global Investors' Meet: 'Himachal Pradesh Has Huge Investment Potential,' Says PM Modi

Global Investors' Meet - Rising Himachal - saw participants from across India and the world.

At Global Investors' Meet in Himachal Pradesh today, Prime Minister Narendra Modi encouraged the investors to put money in the state. The two-day investment meet, starting today, showcases investment opportunities in the state.

"Himachal's growth in the last two years is noteworthy," the Prime Minister said at the summit named "Rising Himachal".

The Prime Minister said that in today's global scenario if India is standing strong, it is because it has not let the fundamentals of its economy weaken. "We are one of the lowest Corporate Tax Economy in the world," he said addressing the large gathering of investors at the the Global Investors' Summit in the hillside city of Dharamshala.

आज के ग्लोबल सीनेरियो में, भारत अगर आज मजबूती से खड़ा है, तो इसलिए, क्योंकि हमने अपनी अर्थव्यवस्था के फंडामेंटल्स को कमजोर नहीं पड़ने दिया है।हमने Macro-economic में अपनी प्रतिबद्धता निरंतर बनाए रखी है और Fiscal Discipline का कड़ाई से पालन किया है: PM @narendramodipic.twitter.com/Z9OBPADZ68 — PMO India (@PMOIndia) November 7, 2019

"Himachal has a huge potential for investment in the fields of tourism, pharma and other sectors," PM Modi said in his 30-minute speech.

India is now among the top ten performers in Ease of Doing Business and has improved its rank by 79 points between 2014 and 2019, he added.

The Rising Himachal meet saw participants from across India and the world. It aims to attract investment in the agri-business, food processing and post-harvest technology, manufacturing and pharmaceuticals, tourism, hospitality and civil aviation, hydro and renewable energy and other sectors.

