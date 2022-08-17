'Give Me Back My Right To Live Without Fear And In Peace': Bilkis Bano

Bilkis Bano requested the Gujarat government to revoke the move.

In her first statement after the release of 11 men, including those convicted of gang-raping her and murdering 14 members of her family during the 2002 Gujarat riots, Bilkis Bano on Wednesday said the move had "shaken her faith in justice".

"Two days ago, on August 15, 2022 the trauma of the past 20 years washed over me again. When I heard that the 11 convicted men who devastated my family and my life, and took from me my 3-year-old daughter, had walked free," she said.

"I was bereft of words. I am still numb. Today, I can say only this - how can justice for any woman end like this? I trusted the highest courts in our land. I trusted the system, and I was learning slowly to live with my trauma," she said.

"The release of these convicts has taken from me my peace and shaken my faith in justice. My sorrow and my wavering faith is not for myself alone but for every woman who is struggling for justice in courts," Bilkis Bano said.

"No one enquired about my safety and well-being, before taking such a big and unjust decision. I appeal to the Gujarat Government, please undo this harm. Give me back my right to live without fear and in peace. Please ensure that my family and I are kept safe," she added.