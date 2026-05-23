Girl Students Filmed In Bathroom In Himachal Pradesh's Eternal University

Eternal University in Himachal Pradesh's Sirmour district has once again found itself at the centre of a controversy following allegations that a sanitation worker filmed girl students inside a bathroom.

The students alleged that videos of them were recorded inside the restrooms of the girls' hostel. The students expressed their outrage over the incident and promptly reported the matter to the university administration.

As per sources, it was only about two-and-a-half hours after receiving this information and amidst growing protests from the students that the university administration finally alerted the Pachhad police on Friday afternoon. Subsequently, a police team arrived at the scene and initiated an investigation.

Sources said that the accused labourer, a native of Jharkhand, was attempting to flee the premises. However, the students apprehended him. After allegedly beaten up, he was handed over to the police team.

However, the police have not yet officially confirmed any arrests in connection with this case.

Superintendent of Police Nishchint Singh Negi said that the investigation into the case is underway and that a police team is currently conducting inquiries at the spot.

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