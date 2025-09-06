Advertisement
Girl, Out To Fetch Milk Near Farm, Mauled To Death By Leopard In UP

The incident occurred in Kandra Wali village of Nagina Dehat area on Friday night when Gudiya, who was staying on her family's farm, came out to fetch milk, Circle Officer (Nagina) Anjani Kumar Chaturvedi said.

Girl, Out To Fetch Milk Near Farm, Mauled To Death By Leopard In UP
Further investigation is underway, say cops (Representational)
Bijnor:

A 10-year-old girl was killed in a leopard attack here, a police officer said on Saturday.

The incident occurred in Kandra Wali village of Nagina Dehat area on Friday night when Gudiya, who was staying on her family's farm, came out to fetch milk, Circle Officer (Nagina) Anjani Kumar Chaturvedi said.

She was attacked by the leopard that dragged her to the sugarcane field. When her family raised alarm, the animal ran away, but the child died on the spot.

The body has been sent for post-mortem, Circle officer (Nagina) Anjani Kumar Chaturvedi said.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

