Girl On Scooty Kept Honking At Hearing Impaired Man. She Then Stabbed Him

Police recovered weapon used in the crime on the girl.

A 15-year-old girl allegedly stabbed to death a differently-abled man in Chhattisgarh's Raipur in an incident of road rage. The minor was riding a two-wheeler and attacked the hearing-impaired victim, who was on a bicycle, after he did not respond to her horn, police said.

The incident took place in Kankalipara area on Sunday.

The 15-year-old was riding a scooter with her mother. She repeatedly honked in a bid to overtake the victim, Sudama Lader, who was on a bicycle.

Mr Lader, 40, could not hear the horn. The girl thought that he was ignoring her, and stopped her scooter and started shouting at Mr Lader.

The girl then allegedly stabbed Sudama Lader in the neck with a knife that she was carrying. He was rushed to the nearest hospital, but he died on the way.

She then sped away leaving her mother at the site. She was detained in the Mandir Hasaud area and the weapon used in the crime was also recovered from her, police said.