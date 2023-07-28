Minor Raped Near Madhya Pradesh Shrine, Bite Marks Found All Over Body

State Congress chief Kamal Nath said the government has failed to provide security to women in the state.

An 11-year-old girl has been brutally gang-raped and was found covered in blood, with bite marks all over her body, in a jungle near a famous temple in Madhya Pradesh this morning, police said. The condition of the girl is said to be serious.

An official said two people have been arrested and one of the accused works at a cow shelter run by the temple management committee.

Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has directed the police to take strict action against the accused and ensure the survivor gets the best possible medical treatment.

Police said the girl went missing last evening and, when she didn't get home till late in the night, her family informed the police and began searching for her. She was found in a jungle about a kilometre from her home in Arkandi township under Maihar police station in Satna district this morning.

The jungle is close to a temple of Goddess Sharda in Maihar town, which attracts pilgrims from across the country.

The family informed the police and took the girl to the Maihar Civil Hospital. News of the incident spread in the village, leading to an angry crowd reaching the hospital. Police and district officials also rushed there and prevented the situation from escalating.

"We received information this morning about the girl being found. Our investigation has confirmed that she was raped. Two suspects have been arrested and are in police custody. A medical examination is being conducted. The survivor has been referred to the Rewa Medical College," said Maihar sub-divisional police officer Lokesh Dabar.

While Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said he was distressed by the incident, state Congress President Kamal Nath hit out at the government and said it has failed to provide security to women in the state.

"I have received information about the rape in Maihar. My heart is full of pain, I am distressed. The police have arrested the criminals. Instructions have been given to the administration to make arrangements for proper treatment of the girl. No criminal will be spared, strictest action will be taken," Mr Chouhan tweeted.

मैहर में बेटी के साथ दुष्कर्म की जानकारी मिली है, मन पीड़ा से भरा हुआ है, व्यथित हूं।



मैंने पुलिस को निर्देश दिए हैं कि कोई भी अपराधी बचना नहीं चाहिए

पुलिस ने अपराधियों को गिरफ्तार कर लिया है ।



प्रशासन को निर्देश दिए हैं कि बेटी के समुचित इलाज की व्यवस्था की जाए ।



कोई भी… — Shivraj Singh Chouhan (@ChouhanShivraj) July 28, 2023

Attacking the government, Mr Nath tweeted, "The incident of rape with a little girl in Maihar is highly condemnable. Reports are emerging of inhuman behaviour with the girl, as was done in the Nirbhaya gangrape case. Such incidents, which are happening regularly to girls in the state, prove that the Shivraj Singh Chouhan government has completely failed in providing security to our sisters and daughters."

मैहर में छोटी बच्ची के साथ दुष्कर्म की घटना अत्यंत निंदनीय है। बच्ची के साथ निर्भया कांड की तरह अमानवीय व्यवहार किये जाने की बात भी सामने आ रही है। प्रदेश में आए दिन बच्चियों के साथ अत्याचार की घटनाओं ने साबित कर दिया है कि शिवराज सरकार बहन-बेटियों को सुरक्षा देने में पूरी तरह… — Kamal Nath (@OfficeOfKNath) July 28, 2023

He also demanded that the chief minister ensure that the girl gets the best possible treatment and that she is given financial assistance of Rs 1 crore immediately.