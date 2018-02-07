Girl Dies Allegedly After Being Slapped By Teacher In UP

An 11-year-old girl died today allegedly after being slapped by a teacher of a private school in Ballia two days earlier, police said.An FIR was registered against Rajni Upadhyay on charges of culpable homicide and voluntarily causing hurt, Superintendent of Police Anil Kumar said.The family members of the girl, who was a student of class five in the school in Rasda area, alleged that the teacher slapped her on February 5 due to which she fainted.She was later admitted to the hospital where she died today, they said.They also staged a protest outside the school today with the body of the girl, demanding action against the teacher.Police is probing the matter, the SP said.