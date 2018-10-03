Girl Burnt To Death In Odisha

The incident occurred at Baunsamula village when the family members of the girl were not at home.

A girl was burnt to death when her house caught fire at a village in Kendrapara district of Odisha Wednesday, police said.

Though the local people had tried to douse the fire, they could not save the girl, identified as Priyasmita Rout.

Her charred remains were retrieved later. Preliminary investigations said an electrical short circuit might have caused the fire though the exact cause is yet to be ascertained, the police said.