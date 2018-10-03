Girl Burnt To Death In Odisha

Though the local people had tried to douse the fire, they could not save the girl, identified as Priyasmita Rout.

All India | | Updated: October 03, 2018 22:57 IST
The incident occurred at Baunsamula village when the family members of the girl were not at home.

Kendrapara, Odisha: 

A girl was burnt to death when her house caught fire at a village in Kendrapara district of Odisha Wednesday, police said.

The incident occurred at Baunsamula village when the family members of the girl were not at home.

Though the local people had tried to douse the fire, they could not save the girl, identified as Priyasmita Rout.

Her charred remains were retrieved later. Preliminary investigations said an electrical short circuit might have caused the fire though the exact cause is yet to be ascertained, the police said.



(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

