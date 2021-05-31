Girl, 6, Asks, 'Why So Much Work, PM Modi?' J&K Lt Governor Responds

The girl can be heard in the video asking, "Why do the teachers assign so much work to small children?""

Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Monday took note of a six-year-old girl's adorable complaint to Prime Minister Narendra Modi about the burden of schoolwork on "small children". The Lieutenant Governor has directed the school education department to come out with a policy within 48 hours to lighten burden of homework on school kids.

In a video that has now gone viral on social media, the girl is seen complaining that her online classes start at 10 AM and continue till 2 PM. "Why do the teachers assign so much work to small children, Modi Saab? The older children, who are in Class 6 and 7, should be given more work," she can be heard saying.

"Childhood innocence is gift of God and their days should be lively, full of joy and bliss (sic)," tweeted the Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor's office in response to the girl's message.

Very adorable complaint. Have directed the school education department to come out with a policy within 48 hours to lighten burden of homework on school kids. Childhood innocence is gift of God and their days should be lively, full of joy and bliss. https://t.co/8H6rWEGlDa — Office of LG J&K (@OfficeOfLGJandK) May 31, 2021

The adorable appeal by the six-year-old has attracted massive response on Twitter. While several users branded the video "the cutest thing on the internet", many others pointed out that the concerns raised by the little girl were legitimate and should be looked into.

"What a cutie. Modi ji are you listening to the woes of this young girl who is representing many young minds. Save them frm this torture called online classes," said a Twitter user , "Valid Question - Kids are using phone for 5 6 ours which may impact their eyes and dark circle in such young age," highlighted another.

As a measure to prevent the spread of the deadly virus, all schools and colleges in Jammu and Kashmir have been shut down till June 15.