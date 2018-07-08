Union Minister Giriraj Singh Visits Riots Accused Right-Wing Leaders In Jail

Union minister Giriraj Singh visited jailed right-wing leaders in Nawada. (File photograph)

Union minister Giriraj Singh has visited some right wing leaders in the jail of Nawada, where they have been lodged after their arrest last week in connection with the violence during Ram Navami last year. After the visit - which comes days after his cabinet colleague Jayant Sinha felicitated eight men held guilty of killing a meat trader in the name of cow protection -- Giriraj Singh attacked the Nitish Kumar government.

After the Ram Navmi clashes in April 2017, the police lodged cases against some leaders in several districts. Bajrang Dal's Jitendra Pratap and VHP's Kailash Vishwakarma were arrested four days ago for their alleged role in the clashes.

The BJP has already expressed its unhappiness over the crackdown on scores of leaders over the violence that started in April 2017 after religious posters were found torn. After the visit, Mr Singh said it was "unfortunate" the way the two leaders have been "framed".

"It seems to have been ingrained in the administration and government that there can only be communal harmony if Hindus are oppressed and it is unfortunate. I appeal to the administration and the society that they forget this view," he added.

Mr Singh and the Chief Minister have not been the best of friends -- especially after Mr Kumar made it clear that he was displeased with the Union Minister's comment following the victory of Lalu Yadav's Rashtriya Janata Dal in the by-elections in Araria. Triggering massive controversy, Mr Singh had said it would turn the constituency into a "hub of terror".

Days later, Mr Kumar pointedly said he would not compromise with those "trying to divide the society".

"I'm for complete communal and social peace... I want to make it clear that this country will march ahead on the basis of love, compassion and communal harmony," he said.

Last month, Giriraj Singh waded in when Mr Kumar's party leaders pitched to make him the face of the NDA in the state in next year's assembly elections.

Giriraj Singh and BJP general secretary Rajendra Singh indicated that Nitish Kumar is not indispensable. Even without him, the BJP-led alliance was willing to contest Bihar's 40 Lok Sabha seats and like 2014, end up with 29, they hinted.