'Gilli, Tikri, Dande': Australian Diplomats' Sixers Ahead Of World Cup

The festivities in India have come early with the start of the ICC Cricket World Cup, and the excitement has gripped fans across the globe.

"Far from the stadiums, lights", the diplomats at the Australian High Commission in Delhi engaged in a fun game of 'Hindi Cricket Vocabulary'.

The Australian Ambassador to India, Philip Green, shared the video of the exciting game on X between diplomats of India and Australia, where they were divided into two teams, and each had to guess the Hindi word for a cricket terms in English.

'Ek Divasiya Antrashtriya' (One Day International), 'Ballebaaz' (Batter), 'Pagbadha' (LBW), 'Baahri Kinara' (Outside Edge), 'Firki gendbaaz' (Spin bowler), 'Ardhshatak' (half-century), 'Tikri' (Hat Trick), 'Dande aur Gilliyan' (Stumps and Bails) were some of the words the teams translated from English to Hindi.

Though in opposite teams for the game, the Indian and Australian diplomats said that at the High Commission they are one team

"We may be opposing teams on the field, but here in the High Commission, it is one team," an Indian diplomat said after the game.

"Dilli Ucch Aayog mein hum ek hi team hain (We are one team at the High Commission in Delhi)," an Australian diplomat said.

India and Australia will open their campaign against each other in a highly-anticipated clash in Chennai this Sunday.

India beat Australia 2-1 in a three match ODI series ahead of the World Cup. Though India lost the last ODI after Australia scored 352, but the ODI series win is being viewed as confidence booster for India. The two teams will also play a T20I series just after the ongoing World Cup.