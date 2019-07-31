Gibraltar To Decide On Release Of Indians Aboard Seized Iranian Ship: UK

Gibraltar authorities have claimed that Grace 1 is loaded to capacity with crude oil en route to Syria

The United Kingdom on Wednesday said the authorities in Gibraltar will decide on release of the Indian crew on board an Iranian oil tanker following due process of law.

High Commissioner of the UK Dominic Asquith also said British marines had acted against Iranian ship Grace 1 as the oil it was going to a country against whom the European Union had slapped sanctions.

"There is no question of a swap," he said when asked about whether there could be any link between release of the 24 Indian crew on board Grace 1 and the Indian crew on board British oil tanker Stena Impero seized by Iran.

