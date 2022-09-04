Ghulam Nabi Azad Set To Launch New Party At Jammu Rally Today: 5 Facts

Mr Azad is likely to announce the formation of his new party in the rally. The former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister last week said he will launch a new party soon. The first unit, he said, will be in Jammu and Kashmir where polls are due.

The party led by Mr Azad will have the option to tie up with the BJP or mainstream parties in Jammu and Kashmir such as National Conference or PDP. Mr Azad, however, said in an NDTV interview that there is "no question" of a tie-up with the BJP. "Neither they will get benefited, nor I will," he said.

The 73-year-old leader quit the Congress days after he rejected a post in the party's Jammu and Kashmir unit, saying his recommendations for appointments had been ignored. His exit prompted a mass exodus of Congress leaders from the party's Jammu and Kashmir unit.

Following his resignation, the veteran leader targeted the Congress high command, accusing Rahul Gandhi of "childish behaviour" and immaturity and of letting a "coterie of inexperienced sycophants" run the party.