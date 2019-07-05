UP Man Kills Family With Hammer Suspecting Wife's Affair: Police

The bodies of the family have been sent for post-mortem.

A man, who suspected his wife of adultery, killed her and their three children and later committed suicide in Uttar Pradesh's Ghaziabad district, police said on Friday. The incident occurred on Thursday night, they added.

Parents of the couple informed Masuri police station after they did not wake up despite repeated knocking on their room door, which was bolted from inside, said Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Ghaziabad Sudhir Kumar.

According to SSP Kumar, a police team reached the residence in New Shatabdi Nagar and broke open the door to recover bodies of Pradeep, 43, his daughter Mansvi, 8, and sons Yashaswi, 5, and Ojaswi, 3. Their mouths and noses were found wrapped with a four-inch wide tape. A blood-stained hammer was also recovered from the spot.

Pradeep's wife Sangeeta, 40, was found breathing so she was rushed to a nearby hospital, where she died of injuries.

"A suicide note was also recovered in which the man stated that he suspected his wife of having an illicit affair due to which there were frequent quarrels between them. The note said tired of the fights, he poisoned his wife and children, choked them by tying tapes around their face and then hit their heads with hammer," said SSP Kumar.

The bodies have been sent for post-mortem.

