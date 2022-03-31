On Camera, Driver Deliberately Runs Over Elderly Man Near Delhi

Ghaziabad: Footage captured shows the car running over the old man.

Chilling footage of a hit-and-run incident in Uttar Pradesh's Ghaziabad emerged today showing a speeding car run over an old man outside his house.

Footage captured shows the car entering the narrow lane where the old man is trying to sit on a chair outside his house after which it hits the man and speeds away.

The old man alleged that the incident was deliberate and accused his neighbours of being involved in the same owing to a dispute six months ago.

The incident took place yesterday morning.

The man complained against his neighbours after the incident and further investigation is underway, police said.