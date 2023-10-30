Ghaziabad Men Burst Crackers, Throw Currency In Air On Birthday, Arrested

The three men even argued with residents of the apartment complex.

The police in Ghaziabad has arrested three people after a video showing them throwing currency in the air during birthday celebration went viral. The video also showed the three men enjoying fireworks while standing on the roof of a car inside an apartment complex. The incident took place in Rajnagar Extension area of Ghaziabad on Sunday night and the video was posted on X (formerly Twitter) by the apartment owners' association. The police took cognizance of the video and took action.

Watch the viral video:

Nandgram Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Ravi Kumar Singh said the youth used objectionable words and created disturbance in the area due to which they were arrested.

"Taking cognizance of a video related to police station Nandgram in which some people have made a reel while celebrating their birthday, in which they have used objectionable words and are seen creating disturbance, a case has been registered and three people have been arrested. Legal action is in progress," Mr Singh said.

थाना नन्दग्राम से सम्बन्धित एक वीडियो जिसमें कुछ लोग बर्थडे मनाते हुए रील बनाये है जिसमें उन्होने आपत्तिजनक शब्दाबली का प्रयोग किया है एवं हुड़दंग करते हुए दिख रहे है, का संज्ञान लेते हुए अभियोग पंजीकृत कर तीन लोगो को गिरफ्तार किया गया है। विधिक कार्यवाही प्रचलित है~ACP नन्दग्राम pic.twitter.com/2RQkzyO9Bs — POLICE COMMISSIONERATE GHAZIABAD (@ghaziabadpolice) October 29, 2023

The 24-second clip shows the three men arguing with the apartment complex residents while standing on the roof of the car and lightning up fireworks. One of them then throws currency notes in the air while all three pose for pictures.

A police car is seen standing behind their vehicle as the youth perform the stunt.

Earlier this year, a video of a group of men in luxury cars, carrying guns, and drinking alcohol in the middle of the road had gone viral.

The video was shot on the elevated road of Ghaziabad under the Indirapuram police station area. The men also brandished rifles while drinking alcohol, as loud music played from the car.

In May 2023, a dispute over a parking space turned into to a full-blown fight between 10 men in an apartment complex in Indirapuram.

The CCTV footage of the fighting incident went viral on social media platforms. Taking cognizance of the clip, Ghaziabad Police arrested three people in connection with the incident.