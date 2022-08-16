19-Year-Old Given Spiked Drink, Gang Raped After Birthday Party: UP Cops

The case was filed a day ago (Representational)

A 19-year-old woman was raped allegedly by three young men after a birthday party in Modi Nagar town in Ghaziabad district, the police said on Tuesday.

The woman, who works for a private company, attended the party on Sunday and somebody served her a drink laced with sedatives, they said.

Later, a man took her to a room and also called his friends, and they took turns to rape her, the police said.

When she gained a bit of consciousness, she tried to fight them off. The accused thrashed the woman and threatened to kill her if she disclosed the incident before anyone. They then fled the spot, a police official said.

The survivor later reached home and narrated her ordeal to her family. On Monday, she along with her father reached the Modi Nagar police station and filed a police case.

Police sent the woman for medical examination, which confirmed that she was gang raped.

All three accused identified as Shekhar, Krishna and Arjun have been arrested, Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP), Rural, Iraj Raja told PTI.