'Getting Naked Before White Man' Not A Problem: Minister On Aadhaar Row

People have a problem only when "your own government" asks for data, Mr Alphons said.
"I filled up to 10 pages for US Visa form. We have absolutely no problem giving our fingerprints and getting body naked before the white man at all," Mr Alphons said. "When your own government asks for your name and address, there is a massive revolution, saying it is an intrusion of privacy".
The Supreme Court, where activists have challenged Aadhaar, has indefinitely put on hold its mandatory linking to all services except government welfare schemes.
Earlier this week, business technology news website ZDNet reported that a data leak on a system run by a state-owned utility company can allow access to private information of Aadhaar holders, exposing their names and financial details. The report, however, did not name the state utility.
Comments
For more than a year, the UIDAI, which collected biometric, demographic and financial data of 1.2 billion Indians, has been fighting claims of data leakage. Last week, its chief Ajay Bhushan Pandey told the Supreme Court that Aadhaar data has been secured by a 2048-bit encryption key that will take a supercomputer more than the age of universe, or over 13 billion years, to crack.