GES 2017 LIVE: Ivanka Trump, Cherie Blair, Chanda Kochhar Hold Session On 'Skill Training'

All India | Edited by | Updated: November 29, 2017 09:25 IST
Ivanka Trump and PM Narendra Modi at the GES 2017

Hyderabad:  The Global Entrepreneurship Summit in its second day today will begin with a session on "Workforce Development and Skills Training". Telengana Governor KT Rama Rao will moderate a session with Cherie Blair, Ivanka Trump, Chanda Kochhar and Karen Quintos, Chief Customer Officer of Dell EMC.

While inaugurating the summit on Tuesday, Ivanka Trump congratulated Prime Minister Narendra Modi saying "Transformational change proved by you- from selling tea in your childhood to becoming PM of India".
 

Here are the live updates:




