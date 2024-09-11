German National, Arrested From Airport With Cocaine, Dies At Delhi Hospital

Police said Ahok Kumar had concealed 6 Kg of cocaine in 270 capsules.

A 77-year-old German national of Indian origin, who was arrested in connection with the alleged recovery of illegal contraband from the IGI airport, died during treatment at West Delhi's Deen Dayal Upadhyay Hospital, police sources told PTI on Wednesday.

Ashok Kumar was arrested by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) from the Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport, based on an input by the Interpol, on July 26. The CBI officials alleged that Kumar had concealed six kilograms of cocaine in 270 capsules hidden inside two soft toys.

According to a police source, after five days of police custody, Kumar was sent to Tihar Jail.

On August 14, he complained of uneasiness and was taken to the DDU Hospital, where he died during treatment on August 27, the source said.

Delhi Police said they have approached the German embassy to know about the details of his family members to conduct the autopsy and further legal proceedings. Kumar's advocate Rohit Pratap Singh told PTI that he tried to approach his family members but they were reluctant to come to India.

"His brother, who is based in the US, spoke with me through e-mail. He suspected some foul play in his death. His post mortem examination is yet to be done as the local police awaits his family's or the German embassy's consent for further legal proceedings," Singh said.

Singh said the exact cause of his death will be ascertained only after the postmortem examination.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)