German Minister's Reaction On Buying Veggies From Roadside With UPI

Mr Wissing was in Bengaluru to attend the G20 Digital Ministers Meeting on August 19.

Germany's Federal Minister for Digital and Transport, Volker Wissing was able to experience the simplicity of UPI (Unified Payments Interface) payments first-hand and was very "fascinated" by the experience. German Embassy in India on Sunday took to X, formerly Twitter to praise India's digital infrastructure and called it one of the country's success stories.

The German embassy in India posted videos and images of Mr Wissing buying groceries and using UPI to make payments.

The caption of the post read, "One of India's success story is digital infrastructure. UPI enables everybody to make transactions in seconds. Millions of Indians use it. Federal Minister for Digital and Transport @Wissing was able to experience the simplicity of UPI payments first hand and is very fascinated!"

One of India's success story is digital infrastructure. UPI enables everybody to make transactions in seconds. Millions of Indians use it. Federal Minister for Digital and Transport @Wissing was able to experience the simplicity of UPI payments first hand and is very fascinated!

Reacting to the post, social media users thanked Mr Wissing for being a part of India's digital economic revolution.

A user wrote, "Thank you for being part of India's digital economic revolution. Keep sharing and using."

"It will be a blessing for German merchants and shopgoers in Germany, which are struggling with cash-only transactions," another user wrote.

"UPI goes Global! when is Germany joining the UPI platform?" asked one user.

Notably, Unified Payments Interface (UPI) is India's fast payment system. It facilitates customers to make round-the-clock payments instantly. It uses a Virtual Payment Address (VPA) created by the customer.

So far, Sri Lanka, France, UAE, and Singapore have partnered with India on emerging fintech and payment solutions. Earlier in July, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced that India and France have agreed to use the UPI payment mechanism.