"Won't Preach To India": German Envoy On Russian Oil Purchase

Germany's Ambassador to India Walter J Lindner condemned Russian atrocities in Ukraine.

Germany does not wish to "preach" India into cutting back Russian oil imports, the country's ambassador to New Delhi Walter J Lindner told NDTV on Monday, adding that anyone who can reach out to Russian President Vladimir Putin can help bring the war in Ukraine to an end.

"There is no denying that many countries in Europe are dependent on Russian oil and coal. We didn't know that Putin will one day attack a neighbouring country. We are already reducing the imports massively. We want to reduce the dependency of oil to 0 per cent by the end of this year," he said.

Asked about India buying Russian oil during the war, he Mr Lindner said, "Every country has its own past, its own dependencies. There's no preaching here. We have sanctions and if that can be used to stop the war, we will use that."

On the possibility of India playing the role of a mediator to bring the conflict to an end, he said, "Many are already mediating. Turkey, Pope. The problem is Putin. If he is not willing to stop the war, if he is not willing to listen then no mediator can help. Whoever can talk sense to this Russian president is welcome."