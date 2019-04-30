Lok Sabha Elections 2019: 'You're On My Hit List': BJP Leader Threatens Kanpur Cop, On Camera

BJP leader Suresh Awasthi threatened a circle officer in Kanpur.

A BJP leader has been caught on camera threatening a police officer during voting in Uttar Pradesh's Kanpur on Monday. Suresh Awasthi, the BJP leader, is seen telling the police officer that he was on his "hit list".

In a video that has been widely circulated, the BJP leader can be heard threatening the circle officer, saying "will see you tomorrow, you are on my hit list".

Mr Awasthi is also heard warning the officer not to look him in the eye. The officer responded to the threat by telling the BJP leader "to do whatever he wants".

#WATCH BJP leader Suresh Awasthi threatens Circle Officer in Kanpur after an argument over a polling agent, says 'I will see you tomorrow, you are on my hit list'. Mayor Pramila Pandey was also present. A case has been registered against Awasthi pic.twitter.com/3wE5uawQ33 — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) April 29, 2019

Mayor Pramila Pandey and some other BJP leaders were present during the incident. The mayor was seen making efforts to resolve the fight, while Mr Awasthi was heard saying "he (officer) is a wicked person".

In Uttar Pradesh, 13 Lok Sabha seats - Kanpur, Unnao, Farukkhabad, Etawah, Kannauj, Akbarpur, Jalaun, Shahjahanpur, Lakhimpur Kheri, Hardoi, Misrikh, Jhansi, and Hamirpur - went to polls on Monday in the fourth phase of the general elections.

Results of the seven-phase elections will be declared on May 23.

(With inputs from ANI)



