Election 2019 - 'We The Family... ': Robert Vadra Defends Rajiv Gandhi Amid BJP Attack

Robert Vadra, husband of Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi, came to the defence of his father-in-law Rajiv Gandhi at a time when the BJP has been dragging the name of the former prime minister while campaigning for the national election.

"Politics at an all time low... Desperate measures are visible. Hitting out at an assassinated Prime minister Shri Rajiv Gandhi, to mislead the people of India. A person who cannot defend himself..." Mr Vadra wrote on Facebook and Twitter.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had on Wednesday targeted Rajiv Gandhi, alleging that he and his family were sent on a vacation on board the Navy's warship INS Virat, contending that it had compromised national security. The allegation was refuted by naval officers of the time, including the commander of the ship, Vice Admiral Vinod Pasricha.

Last week, PM Modi under intense criticism over his comment that Rajiv Gandhi died as "Bhrashtachari (corrupt) number 1". The remarks were condemned not just by Rahul Gandhi and his sister Priyanka Gandhi Vadra but also several opposition leaders including Mamata Banerjee and Arvind Kejriwal.

"We the family will strive for his vision and the people of India will. Fight for his dignity and respect. It's only time, for a respectful change in our country," Robert Vadra wrote.

The row over Rajiv Gandhi intensified on Thursday after BJP raised the 1984 anti-Sikh riots and claimed that the Nanavati Commission had found that "instructions to kill" came directly from Rajiv Gandhi's office. The 2005 report contradicted any such suggestion.

On Friday, PM Modi tore into the Congress's Sam Pitroda over his "hua toh hua(what happened, happened)" remark on the anti-Sikh riots. PM Modi said it reflects the party's "character and mentality".

