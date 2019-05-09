Lok Sabha Elections 2019: Modi Is Not Worried About The Anger Of Didi, Says PM

In this phase of Lok Sabha elections, 59 seats will vote in seven states on May 12

In a bid to woo voters just before the sixth phase, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is addressing a rally in the Bankura area of West Bengal. He is expected to address another rally in Purulia, West Bengal. He will be addressing three rallies in Azamgarh, Jaunpur and Prayagraj areas of Uttar Pradesh respectively.

In this phase of Lok Sabha elections, 59 seats will vote in seven states on May 12. The states going to polls in this phase are Bihar (8 seats), Haryana (10 seats), Jharkhand (8 seats), Madhya Pradesh (8 seats), Uttar Pradesh (14 seats), West Bengal (8 seats) and Delhi (7 seats).

The constituencies of Bihar that will vote in this phase are Valmiki Nagar, Paschim Champaran, Purvi Champaran, Sheohar, Vaishali, Gopalganj, Siwan, Maharajganj. Whereas, the seats that will vote in Delhi are Chandni Chowk, North East Delhi, East Delhi, New Delhi, North West Delhi, West Delhi, South Delhi. The 14 seats of Uttar Pradesh that will go to polls are Sultanpur, Pratapgarh, Phulpur, Allahabad, Ambedkar Nagar, Shrawasti, Domariyaganj, Basti, Sant Kabir Nagar, Lalganj, Azamgarh, Jaunpur, Machhlishahr, Bhadohi.

