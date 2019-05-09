Lok Sabha Elections 2019: Modi Is Not Worried About The Anger Of Didi, Says PM

Elections 2019: In the sixth phase of Lok Sabha elections, 59 seats will vote in seven states on May 12.

All India | Edited by | Updated: May 09, 2019 11:10 IST
In this phase of Lok Sabha elections, 59 seats will vote in seven states on May 12

New Delhi: 

In a bid to woo voters just before the sixth phase, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is addressing a rally in the Bankura area of West Bengal. He is expected to address another rally in Purulia, West Bengal. He will be addressing three rallies in Azamgarh, Jaunpur and Prayagraj areas of Uttar Pradesh respectively. 

In this phase of Lok Sabha elections, 59 seats will vote in seven states on May 12. The states going to polls in this phase are Bihar (8 seats), Haryana (10 seats), Jharkhand (8 seats), Madhya Pradesh (8 seats), Uttar Pradesh (14 seats), West Bengal (8 seats) and Delhi (7 seats).

The constituencies of Bihar that will vote in this phase are Valmiki Nagar, Paschim Champaran, Purvi Champaran, Sheohar, Vaishali, Gopalganj, Siwan, Maharajganj. Whereas, the seats that will vote in Delhi are Chandni Chowk, North East Delhi, East Delhi, New Delhi, North West Delhi, West Delhi, South Delhi. The 14 seats of Uttar Pradesh that will go to polls are Sultanpur, Pratapgarh, Phulpur, Allahabad, Ambedkar Nagar, Shrawasti, Domariyaganj, Basti, Sant Kabir Nagar, Lalganj, Azamgarh, Jaunpur, Machhlishahr, Bhadohi. 

Here are the live updates on PM Modi's rally from West Bengal:


 


May 09, 2019
11:10 (IST)
Mamata Banerjee now talks about stones and slaps for me: PM
  • Modi is not worried about the anger of Didi (Mamata Banerjee), because the love of 130 crore populace of the country is with him, says PM Modi.
May 09, 2019
10:54 (IST)
At Bankura rally, Prime Minister Narendra Modi today said Mamata Banerjee is publicly saying that she is not ready to accept Modi as country's Prime Minister, but is ready to acknowledge the Prime Minister of Pakistan.
