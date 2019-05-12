Lok Sabha Polls: Parties And Leaders Tweet Mother's Day Wishes Amid Voting

BJP minister Ravi Shankar Prasad tweeted this photo of himself with his mother

As voting took place on Sunday in the sixth phase of the 2019 Lok Sabha election, a few politicians and parties took out the time to post messages marking International Mother's Day.

The BJP posted a message on the party's Twitter account, writing, "Woman is a manifestation of the divine. We bow to this divinity. Greetings on International Mother's Day".

Woman is a manifestation of the divine. We bow to this divinity.



Greetings on International Mother's Day. pic.twitter.com/EpCofqy0ZN — BJP (@BJP4India) May 12, 2019

The Youth Congress also tweeted, describing a mother's love as "fuel that enables an ordinary human being to do the extraordinary".

"A mother's love is the fuel that enables an ordinary human being to do the extraordinary."



Wishing every mother a very happy #MothersDay . Thank you for everything you have done for us. We love you. pic.twitter.com/IFPefz72HM — Youth Congress (@IYC) May 12, 2019

Senior BJP leader Ravi Shankar Prasad, who is contesting the Lok Sabha polls from the Patna Sahib seat in Bihar, also tweeted a tribute to his mother. "The blessings of my mother and her unconditional love have always been my biggest strength," he wrote.

The blessings of my mother and her unconditional love have always been my biggest strength. On the occasion of #MothersDay, I pray for her long and healthy life. My Pranaam to her. pic.twitter.com/MlG4Zz2tV7 — Chowkidar Ravi Shankar Prasad (@rsprasad) May 12, 2019

Congress leader and Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh posted a throwback photo of him as a child with his mother.

Reliving memories of so many cherished moments spent with my mother who was my first teacher and truest friend. What you taught is who I became & I am ever grateful to have you as my mother. Today is the day to celebrate our bond. Miss you. #HappyMothersDaypic.twitter.com/E28QCZxd1B — Capt.Amarinder Singh (@capt_amarinder) May 12, 2019

Another BJP leader, Smriti Irani, posted a message on Instagram in which she thanked her "fiercely independent Ma". Ms Irani is contesting the Lok Sabha polls from the high-profile Congress stronghold of Amethi against Rahul Gandhi.

She wrote: "Fiercely independent, my Ma chose to live life on her terms even when it was most inconvenient. Notice the white board behind her with numbers of doctors. Her strict instructions to all , if something happens to her these are the first people to call. I asked her why none of her kids feature on the board. She said Moms are the ones you fall back on in times of trouble and asked me to put her number on my emergency list instead."

"Every Mom has a special power. Mine gave me wings to fly and the confidence that if anything ever goes wrong there is always Mom to help nurture me and put me back on my feet. #happymothersday to my Ma and all those great Mums out there."

Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav also posted a message on Twitter.

Happy Mother's Day to all the beautiful, wonderful, loving and caring mothers around the world! pic.twitter.com/0wy0WXcew8 — Tejashwi Yadav (@yadavtejashwi) May 12, 2019

BJP leader and Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal posted a message thanking mothers for their "sacrifice, love and devotion".

"Mothers carry us in their wombs for nine months, but in their hearts for a lifetime."

The sacrifice, devotion and love of a mother cannot be put into words - I bow before all Mothers on the occasion of #Mothers Day today. pic.twitter.com/1Apag0MdyN — Chowkidar Manohar Lal (@mlkhattar) May 12, 2019

YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, the leader of the opposition in the Andhra Pradesh legislative Assembly, also tweeted, thanking "each and every mother who nurtures, worries about, guides and supports their children every single day, wishing you a very happy Mothers Day."

To each and every mother who nurtures, worries about, guides and supports their children every single day, wishing you a very happy Mothers Day. — YS Jagan Mohan Reddy (@ysjagan) May 12, 2019

