

Lok Sabha Polls: Parties And Leaders Tweet Mother's Day Wishes Amid Voting

BJP leaders Smriti Irani and Ravi Shankar Prasad lead tributes on social media to mothers on International Mother's Day

All India | Edited by | Updated: May 12, 2019 14:35 IST
BJP minister Ravi Shankar Prasad tweeted this photo of himself with his mother


New Delhi: 

As voting took place on Sunday in the sixth phase of the 2019 Lok Sabha election, a few politicians and parties took out the time to post messages marking International Mother's Day.

The BJP posted a message on the party's Twitter account, writing, "Woman is a manifestation of the divine. We bow to this divinity. Greetings on International Mother's Day".

The Youth Congress also tweeted, describing a mother's love as "fuel that enables an ordinary human being to do the extraordinary".

Senior BJP leader Ravi Shankar Prasad, who is contesting the Lok Sabha polls from the Patna Sahib seat in Bihar, also tweeted a tribute to his mother. "The blessings of my mother and her unconditional love have always been my biggest strength," he wrote.

Congress leader and Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh posted a throwback photo of him as a child with his mother.

Another BJP leader, Smriti Irani, posted a message on Instagram in which she thanked her "fiercely independent Ma". Ms Irani is contesting the Lok Sabha polls from the high-profile Congress stronghold of Amethi against Rahul Gandhi.

She wrote: "Fiercely independent, my Ma chose to live life on her terms even when it was most inconvenient. Notice the white board behind her with numbers of doctors. Her strict instructions to all , if something happens to her these are the first people to call. I asked her why none of her kids feature on the board. She said Moms are the ones you fall back on in times of trouble and asked me to put her number on my emergency list instead."

"Every Mom has a special power. Mine gave me wings to fly and the confidence that if anything ever goes wrong there is always Mom to help nurture me and put me back on my feet. #happymothersday to my Ma and all those great Mums out there."

Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav also posted a message on Twitter.

BJP leader and Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal posted a message thanking mothers for their "sacrifice, love and devotion".

YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, the leader of the opposition in the Andhra Pradesh legislative Assembly, also tweeted, thanking "each and every mother who nurtures, worries about, guides and supports their children every single day, wishing you a very happy Mothers Day."



