Lok Sabha Elections 2019: Poll Body Orders Eros Now To Stop Streaming Web Series On PM Modi

Elections 2019: Eros Now stopped from streaming "Modi - Journey of a Common Man"

The Election Commission today told entertainment firm Eros Now to stop streaming online a web series on Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The poll body referred to its order on April 10 that banned a biopic on PM Modi from releasing in election season to stop Eros Now from streaming the web series, "Modi - Journey of a Common Man".

"...In view of the admitted facts and material available on record, this web series being an original web series on Shri Narendra Modi, the Prime Minister and a political leader and a prospective candidate in the current general elections to the Lok Sabha, cannot be exhibited," the Election Commission said in a letter to Eros Now.

"On viewing the trailer of the web series, it is apparent that the said web series showcases the different phases of life of PM Shri Narendra Modi, from childhood to becoming a national leader," the EC said. "That any biopic material in the nature of biography/hagiography sub-serving the purposes of any political entity or any individual connected to it... which has the potential to disturb the level playing field during the elections, should not be displayed..." the order said.

The Election Commission had stopped the release of the biopic "PM Narendra Modi", starring Vivek Oberoi, to avoid disturbing the "level playing field". Directed by Omung Kumar, the movie traces PM Modi's rise to power from his humble beginnings. Officials of the Election Commission have watched the biopic on directions of the Supreme Court.

A bench of Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi and Justices Deepak Gupta and Sanjiv Khanna had said it will consider the Election Commission's report and hear the matter on April 22.

Get the latest election news, live updates and election schedule for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on ndtv.com/elections. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for updates from each of the 543 parliamentary seats for the 2019 Indian general elections.