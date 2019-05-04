Lok Sabha Elections: 'Congress Will Accomplish 'Mission 25' In Rajasthan', Says Sachin Pilot

Sachin Pilot says there is a wave in favour of Congress in Rajasthan

Rajasthan Congress president Sachin Pilot today said that BJP had failed to tell people during the Lok Sabha election what had they done for them in the last five years. He exuded confidence that his party would sweep the state by winning all the 25 Lok Sabha seats in the ongoing polls.

"Poll campaigns should run on issues of governance, investment etc. The Congress carried out a positive election campaign, unlike the BJP, which did not show its report card. No leader of the BJP is ready to talk about jobs, which is the core issue," the Rajasthan deputy chief minister told reporters at the party office.

"There is a wave in favour of the Congress and we are going to accomplish our target of ''Mission 25'' (winning all the 25 Lok Sabha seats in Rajasthan)," he added.

The former Union minister said that jobs and farmers' problems were the core issues in the Lok Sabha polls, while alleging that BJP leaders were not talking about these issues and misleading people.

The Congress leader said there was a new low in politics and the vocabulary used by politicians during the campaign, which was a cause of concern.

"Those occupying top positions in the government are setting negative examples for the new generation," he said.

The deputy chief minister also claimed that the number of people working under MGNREGA in Rajasthan had increased from nine lakh in December last year, when the Congress government took over the reins of the state from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), to 31 lakh now.

Polling for 12 Lok Sabha seats in Rajasthan will be held on May 6. Thirteen seats in the state had gone to the polls on April 29 and the results will be announced on May 23.

In the 2014 parliamentary polls, the BJP had swept the state by bagging all the 25 seats.



