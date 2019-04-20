Complaint Against Shivraj Singh Chouhan For Asking Votes In Name Of Army

Congress party is demanding that a case be registered against Shivraj Singh Chouhan

The Congress on Friday filed a complaint with the Election Commission (EC) alleging that former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan asked for votes in the name of the Army during election campaign.

In the complaint submitted to the Chief Electoral Officer (CEO), the Congress said that Mr Chouhan asked for votes in the name of the Army during public gatherings in Morena and Panna towns on Thursday.

The Congress noted that even though the EC has banned using the name of the Army during campaigning, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders are continuing to do so.

The party is demanding that a case be registered against Chouhan, BJP candidate from Morena, Narendra Singh Tomar and from Panna, VD Sharma and strict action be taken against them

