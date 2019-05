'BJP Never Demanded Floor Test In Madhya Pradesh': Shivraj Singh Chouhan

Opposition knows they are going to be defeated and are finding things to blame: Shivraj Singh Chouhan

As Congress and BJP are involved in a spat over allegations of toppling the Kamal Nath government in Madhya Pradesh, former chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Wednesday said that the party has not demanded a floor test in the Assembly.

"BJP and Gopal Bhargava (Leader of the Opposition) never demanded a floor test. We have said (in the letter to Governor) that there should be a discussion on the problems," Mr Chouhan told reporters in Bhopal.

The furore over floor test started after Gopal Bhargava wrote a letter to Governor Anandiben Patel, urging her to convene the Assembly session soon to discuss pressing issues like drinking water, law and order situation, and non-payment of farmers' dues.

However, Kamal Nath had said that his government holds the majority and is ready to face the floor test. Yesterday, he claimed that the BJP was trying to lure 10 Congress MLAs in its bid to topple his government.

On Opposition's questions on EVMs, Mr Chouhan said, "Opposition knows they are going to be defeated badly. Now they have to find things to blame, so they are blaming EVMs. They are demanding impractical things which cannot be accepted. Tomorrow, they will say they have already said it."

"They are preparing for blaming EVMs. They know very well NDA is going to register landslide victory that is why they are involving in these things," he said.

Citing electricity problem in the state, the former chief minister demanded that the Election Commission should arrange generators for the counting day.

"We are demanding from the Election Commission that there is a dark rule here. The electricity has been cut off for ten times in Bhopal. Counting of votes will take place from tomorrow. So, the poll body should not depend on electricity and should arrange generators," he said.

"Digvijay Singh used to go out with banners and generators. We demand the generators should be arranged by the Commission. Otherwise Congress will say that BJP is behind all this," Mr Chouhan said.

The counting of votes for the Lok Sabha polls will take place on May 23.

The 231-member Madhya Pradesh assembly has 113 Congress members, one short of half-way mark, and 109 BJP legislators.

The ruling coalition is led by the Congress, supported by an MLA of SP, two of MLAs of Bahujan Samaj Party and four independents.

