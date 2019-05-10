Lok Sabha Polls: On Atishi Pamphlet Row, Gautam Gambhir Says Will 'Hang Myself' If Guilty

Lok Sabha Polls: AAP leader Atishi accused BJP's Gautam Gambhir of a derogatory pamphlet attack on her

Cricketer-turned-politician Gautam Gambhir today issued a dramatic challenge to Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) chief Arvind Kejriwal. He told the Delhi Chief Minister he would "hang myself in public" if there was evidence linking him to the shocking pamphlet targeting AAP leader Atishi.

The AAP leader is Mr Gambhir's rival for the Delhi East Lok Sabha seat and, at a press conference yesterday, accused the BJP candidate of creating and distributing a pamphlet containing sexist attacks and derogatory comments. She broke down in tears during the press conference.

Mr Gambhir has denied any connection with the pamphlet and attacked Mr Kejriwal and AAP instead, targeting the Delhi Chief Minister, demanding an "unconditional apology" and vowing to quit politics if he is found guilty of creating the pamphlet.

The former Indian cricket team captain has also posted a series of aggressive messages on Twitter, with the latest saying, "Challenge Number 3 to Arvind Kejriwal and AAP. If he can prove that I have anything to do with this pamphlet filth, then I will hang myself in public".

Challenger Number 3 to @ArvindKejriwal and @aap. If he can prove that I have anything to do with this pamphlet filth, then I will hang myself in public. Otherwise @ArvindKejriwal should quit politics. Accepted? — Chowkidar Gautam Gambhir (@GautamGambhir) May 10, 2019

"Otherwise, Arvind Kejriwal should quit politics. Accepted?" he added.

Earlier, after Atishi revealed the shocking contents of the pamphlet, she asked, "I have only one question for Gautam Gambhir. If he is doing this against one woman, what about the lakhs of women in east Delhi who are worried about their safety"

In a tweet, Mr Kejriwal raised similar questions: "How can women expect safety if people with such mentality are voted in? Atishi, stay strong. I can imagine how difficult it must be for you. It is precisely this kind of forces we have to fight against."

Never imagined Gautam Gambhir to stoop so low. How can women expect safety if people wid such mentality are voted in?



Atishi, stay strong. I can imagine how difficult it must be for u. It is precisely this kind of forces we have to fight against. https://t.co/vcYObWNK6y — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) May 9, 2019

In response, Mr Gambhir wrote, "I abhor your act of outraging a woman's modesty @ArvindKejriwal and that too your own colleague".

I abhor your act of outraging a woman's modesty @ArvindKejriwal and that too your own colleague. And all this for winning elections? U r filth Mr CM and someone needs ur very own झाड़ू to clean ur dirty mind. — Chowkidar Gautam Gambhir (@GautamGambhir) May 9, 2019

Speaking to NDTV, he alleged AAP had circulated the pamphlets. "They have been the ones who distribute pamphlets. It has been there for a long time...tactics on how to malign someone's image. I'm sure none from BJP have ever been involved in something like this," he said.

However, he didn't explain on what basis he was accusing AAP of denigrating its own candidate.

Both AAP and Mr Gambhir have said they will file defamation lawsuits against the other.

AAP and Mr Gambhir have engaged each other in an increasingly explosive war of words since the BJP gave the former cricketer a ticket to contest the 2019 Lok Sabha election.

Atishi has led the charge against Mr Gambhir so far, alleging he has voter ID cards from two different constituencies. The Election Commission rejected the complaint.

All seven of Delhi's Lok Sabha seats, which are all currently held by the BJP, vote on May 12, during the sixth of this seven-phase general election, with results to be declared on May 23.

