General Bipin Rawat To Be Chief Of Defence Staff, US Congratulates Him

General Rawat will be in direct contact with the Prime Minister on security issues. (File photo)

Outgoing Army General Bipin Rawat is set to take over as the Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) today. As the CDS -- which will be India's first-ever -- General Rawat will be in direct contact with the Prime Minister on security issues and the chiefs of the Army, Navy and the Air Force would report to him. He would head the Department of Military Affairs and paid a salary equivalent to a service chief.

The United States and Maldives are among the first countries that congratulated General Rawat on his appointment.

"Congratulations to General Bipin Rawat on his appointment as India's first-ever Chief of Defence Staff. The position will help catalyze greater US-India 'joint' cooperation between our militaries as discussed at recent 2+2, including through joint exercises & info sharing. AGW," tweeted the US Department of State.

US Ambassador to India, meanwhile, expressed hope that General Rawat will help intensify defence cooperation between the two countries.

"Hearty congratulations to @adgpi General Bipin Rawat on being named India''s first Chief of Defence Staff. Looking forward to more productive discussions on ways to advance the #USIndiaDefense partnership," the Ambassador said in a tweet.

Maldives Foreign Minister, while congratulating General Rawat, said that the Maldives-India Defence Partnership is very strong.

"Heartiest congratulations to Gen Bipin Rawat on being appointed as the first Chief of the Defence Staff of India. It was a great honour receiving Gen Rawat in Male'' a few months back. #MaldivesIndiaDefencePartnership is on a very strong footing," Maldives''s Foreign Minister Abdulla Shahid said in a tweet.

General Rawat is completing his full three-year term as the Chief of Army Staff on December 31. He will serve as Chief of Defence Staff till March 2022.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had announced the creation of the post of Chief of Defence Staff in his Independence Day speech on August 15.

The recommendation for CDS had first been made after the Kargil War. It was argued that this post will create better coordination among the three services -- the Army, the Navy and the Air Force.

National Security Advisor Ajit Doval played a crucial role along with Defence Secretary Ajay Kumar to finalise the roles and responsibilities of the new office of the Chief of Defence Staff.

General Rawat is credited for bringing the major transformation in the Army structure and turning it into a mean and mean fighting machine of the future.