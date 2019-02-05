General Rawat Reviews Indian Army's Preparedness Along Border With China

General Bipin Rawat reviewed Indian Army's preparedness along the Line of Actual Control. (FILE)

Army Chief General Bipin Rawat reviewed the preparedness of the Indian Army along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) during his two-day visit to Arunachal Pradesh and Nagaland, Defence sources said on Monday.

Arunachal Pradesh shares a 1,080 km border with China, 520 km border with Myanmar and 217-km border with Bhutan.

The Army chief started his North East tour with a visit to the Spear Corps headquarters, Rangapahar Military Station, Dimapur in Nagaland on Sunday, they said.

General Rawat reviewed the operational preparedness of Spear Corps and expressed satisfaction with the preparedness along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) and lauded its people friendly counter-insurgency operations, officials said.

Acknowledging that the troops have been ensuring peace and tranquility in the region by their dedicated hard work in difficult terrain and operational conditions, he told officers and troops during interaction to work tirelessly and in a professional manner to accomplish their task.

The Spear Corps, besides undertaking extensive counter-insurgency operations in North-East is also responsible for operations along the LAC in Arunachal Pradesh that borders China.

The Army chief called on the Arunachal Pradesh Governor Brig (Retd) BD Mishra and held talks with him at Raj Bhavan in Itanagar.

Praising the people of the state for helping the Indian Army in a big way, General Rawat stressed on their united efforts in national interest.

Acknowledging the efforts of the governor in facilitating recruitment of states youth, he had said the armed forces boast of many Arunachalees who are good officers.

India's sovereignty and territorial integrity are intact because of the Indian Army, the governor said.