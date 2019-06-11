Centre Clarifies After Ex-Chief Economic Adviser Says 'Growth Overestimated'

Inaccurate statistics on economy's health dampen impetus for reform, Arvind Subramanian had said. (File)

The estimate of the country's economic growth are based on "accepted procedures, methodologies and available data", the government said today after an article by former Chief Economic Adviser Arvind Subramanian suggested that the figures are overestimated.

"The System of National Accounts 2008 (2008 SNA) is the latest version of the international statistical standard for the national accounts, adopted by the United Nations Statistical Commission (UNSC) in 2009 and is an update of the earlier 1993 SNA," the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation said.

In an article published by the Indian Express newspaper on Tuesday, Mr Subramanian -- who was Chief Economic Adviser for Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government between 2014 and 2018 -- said the actual growth figures were closer to 4.5 per cent that the 7 per cent stated by the government.

The "inaccurate statistics" on the economy's health, he said, dampen the impetus for reform. Had it been known that India's GDP growth was actually 4.5 per cent, the urgency to act on the banking system or on agricultural challenges may have been greater, he added.