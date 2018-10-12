Updates: Body Of Ganga Activist GD Agarwal, Who Died After 111-Day Fast, Taken For "Darshan"

GD Agarwal body is on "darshan" today from 10.30am to 4pm, at a field outside AIIMS Rishikesh for people to pay their last respects.

Updated: October 12, 2018 10:33 IST
Ganga activist GD Agarwal died yesterday after a 111 day fast

Rishikesh: 

Activist GD Agarwal, who was on an indefinite fast since June 22 to urge the government to clean river Ganga, died at the AIIMS hospital in Rishikesh yesterday. He was 87. The noted environmentalist had a heart attack. His body is on "darshan" today from 10.30am to 4pm, at a field outside AIIMS Rishikesh for people to pay their last respects. After this, his body will be donated to AIIMS.

GD Agarwal, also known as Swami Gyan Swaroop Sanand, was shifted by the police from Haridwar to AIIMS in Rishikesh yesterday after being on fast for 109 days. An AIIMS doctor said he suffered from hernia, high blood pressure and coronary artery disease and the fast worsened his condition.

Here are the updates of GD Agarwal's funeral:


Oct 12, 2018
10:33 (IST)
The Indian Youth Congress said it had also organised a candlelight march over his death.
Oct 12, 2018
10:33 (IST)
Congress President Rahul Gandhi on Thursday condoled the death of G D Agarwal, saying he sacrificed his life for the Ganga river and vowing to take his fight forward.

"He sacrificed his life for saving the Ganga. Saving the river is equivalent to saving the nation. We will never forget him and we will take his fight forward," Mr Gandhi said in Facebook post.
Oct 12, 2018
10:29 (IST)
PM Modi has tweeted his condolences on the activist's death, says "his passion towards learning, education, saving the environment, particularly Ganga cleaning will always be remembered".

Oct 12, 2018
10:28 (IST)
A day before the activist died, Union Water Resources and Ganga River Rejuvenation Minister Nitin Gadkari had said almost all his demands had been met and he had written a letter to GD Agarwal to give up his fast.

On Tuesday, the centre had come out with a gazette notification stating the minimum environmental flow that is to be maintained at various locations on the Ganga. Mr Gadkari had said the draft legislation on protecting the Ganga had also been sent to the Cabinet for approval.
Oct 12, 2018
10:04 (IST)
Reports suggest GD Agarwal was only consuming water mixed with honey during his fast. Three days ago, he had reportedly also given up water after talks on his demands failed.
Oct 12, 2018
09:58 (IST)
The Ganga activist sat on a fast demanding steps that would protect the river and maintain its uninterrupted flow between Gangotri and Uttarkashi in Uttarakhand.
