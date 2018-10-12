Updates: Body Of Ganga Activist GD Agarwal, Who Died After 111-Day Fast, Taken For 'Darshan'

Activist GD Agarwal, who was on an indefinite fast since June 22 to urge the government to clean river Ganga, died at the AIIMS hospital in Rishikesh yesterday. He was 87. The noted environmentalist had a heart attack. His body is on "darshan" today from 10.30am to 4pm, at a field outside AIIMS Rishikesh for people to pay their last respects. After this, his body will be donated to AIIMS.
GD Agarwal, also known as Swami Gyan Swaroop Sanand, was shifted by the police from Haridwar to AIIMS in Rishikesh yesterday after being on fast for 109 days. An AIIMS doctor said he suffered from hernia, high blood pressure and coronary artery disease and the fast worsened his condition.
Here are the updates of GD Agarwal's funeral:
Saddened by the demise of Shri GD Agarwal Ji. His passion towards learning, education, saving the environment, particularly Ganga cleaning will always be remembered. My condolences.- Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) October 11, 2018
On Tuesday, the centre had come out with a gazette notification stating the minimum environmental flow that is to be maintained at various locations on the Ganga. Mr Gadkari had said the draft legislation on protecting the Ganga had also been sent to the Cabinet for approval.