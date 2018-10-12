Updates: Body Of Ganga Activist GD Agarwal, Who Died After 111-Day Fast, Taken For 'Darshan'

Ganga activist GD Agarwal died yesterday after a 111 day fast

Activist GD Agarwal, who was on an indefinite fast since June 22 to urge the government to clean river Ganga, died at the AIIMS hospital in Rishikesh yesterday. He was 87. The noted environmentalist had a heart attack. His body is on "darshan" today from 10.30am to 4pm, at a field outside AIIMS Rishikesh for people to pay their last respects. After this, his body will be donated to AIIMS.

GD Agarwal, also known as Swami Gyan Swaroop Sanand, was shifted by the police from Haridwar to AIIMS in Rishikesh yesterday after being on fast for 109 days. An AIIMS doctor said he suffered from hernia, high blood pressure and coronary artery disease and the fast worsened his condition.

Here are the updates of GD Agarwal's funeral: