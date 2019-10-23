Gautam Gambhir Taunts AAP After Centre Authorises Illegal Colonies In Delhi

Gautam Gambhir taunted the Delhi government over Centre authorising illegal colonies (File)

Cricketer-turned-politician Gautam Gambhir took a swipe at the Aam Aadmi Party government in Delhi soon after the Centre decided to give ownership rights to over 1,700 unauthorised colonies in Delhi on Wednesday.

"They promise, we deliver! 40 lakh people living in around 1,700 unauthorised colonies to get ownership rights thanks to @narendramodi ji led Central Government! This Diwali will be special for Delhi!", Mr Gambhir tweeted.

Gautam Gambhir was the first to cash in on the issue which had been a poll plank for the Arvind Kejriwal-led Aam Aadmi Party government for a long time. Today's move by the Centre comes months before Delhi votes for a new assembly. The AAP has often accused the BJP of blocking most of its plans.

The government announced today that around 40 lakh people living in unauthorised colonies in Delhi will be given ownership rights. Around 1,797 colonies have been marked for the big move, ministers said after a cabinet meeting led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

After the announcement, Mr Kejriwal said that his government has invested a lot of work and funds in the colonies. He also said the union cabinet prepared the roadmap for the colonies "based on our proposal" earlier this year.

Mr Kejriwal's AAP and the BJP - which was decimated by AAP in the 2015 Delhi election - have been trading blame for the delay in regularizing the colonies.

Gautam Gambhir, a staunch critic of the AAP government has never shied away from attacking Delhi's ruling party. Earlier this year, he defeated AAP leader Atishi in the Lok Sabha elections by over 4.7 lakh votes.

Follow NDTV for latest election news and live coverage of assembly elections 2019 in Maharashtra and Haryana.

Subscribe to our YouTube channel, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.